Miami Valley students headed to Super Bowl LII

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Miami Valley natives are among a group of Wilmington College students heading to one of the biggest stages in the sports world.

Many of the 18 students who left for Minneapolis Tuesday are involved in the college’s Sport Management program. The group will be working security, customer service and any other positions required of them at the Super Bowl’s NFL Experience.

They may also get the opportunity to work on the field during the Super Bowl game.

Advisor and department director Dr. Alan Ledford said, “For a prospective employer to see that (the students) have worked a Super Bowl, a mega event, is a big deal.”

Dr. Ledford first started such hands on learning experiences in 2017 with a trip to Super Bowl LI in Houston. The students also had opportunities to attend a playoff college football game in Atlanta and the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Wilmington College Junior Sarah Pierce changed her major from athletic training to sport management, in large part due to her experiences in Houston and Atlanta.

“It’s just crazy to see how much work gets put into behind what you just see on television,” Pierce, a New Carlisle native, said, adding it piqued her interest in event planning.

Fairborn native and Wilmington College Sophomore Adam Knaub will be attending his first Super Bowl excursion with the group.

“I’m excited just to learn about what it takes to put on such an event and just getting the experience,” said Knaub.

Brandon Williams, a recent Wilmington College graduate and Dayton native, said, “This opportunity just really gave me a direction of where I wanted to go, career-wise.”

Williams studied communications at Wilmington, but plans to pursue a graduate degree in sport sciences after his experience in the sport management club at the school.

Dr. Ledford hopes the exposure to real-world mega events will give the students experience, as well as expand their professional networks.

“Sport management is all about networking. And it’s not necessarily about who you know, but who knows you,” said Dr. Ledford.

During their time in Minnesota, the students will also tour the Minnesota Timberwolves facility, as well as St. Cloud State University.