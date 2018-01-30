Ohio Bill to be named after local football player

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced a bill Tuesday named after a local high school football player to help spread awareness about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, CTE.

Cody Hamblin was a quarterback for Miamisburg High School who died in May 2016 from CTE.

Rep. Antani introduced House Bill 485, which would be named Cody’s Law and make January 30 “Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Awareness Day”.

“Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a disease that can affect a wide range of Ohioans; athletes, military service members, and survivors of domestic violence. It is important that we bring awareness to this issue,” Rep. Antani said.

Cody’s sister, Heidi Hamblin says how this potential bill could help others and spread awareness about CTE.

“Establishing CTE Awareness Day on an annual basis will help preserve the memory of Cody and all others affected by CTE. We need people to know about CTE in order to minimize others from being affected by it like Cody was,” Heidi Hamblin, sister of Cody Hamblin, said.

The proposed bill will be sent to a House committee for consideration.