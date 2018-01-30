Ohio congressional delegates pitch Amazon on Columbus

By Published:
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo. Dayton plans to submit a proposal for the company's second North American headquarters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s congressional delegation is telling Amazon that the state capital, Columbus, is the best location for its second North American headquarters.

In a letter sent Tuesday, both Ohio senators and all 15 sitting representatives of both parties again pitched Amazon CEO Jeffrey Bezos on the state’s assets, as they did when multiple Ohio cities were in the running for the multibillion-dollar investment.

Tuesday’s letter, drafted by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, specifically touts Columbus’ advantages. Among those cited are central Ohio’s reputation for research and development; its position in the national transportation grid; its status as a high-technology Smart City; its higher education opportunities, including at Ohio State University; and its workforce.

Columbus was among 20 finalist cities identified by Seattle-based Amazon for its second headquarters, which will employ 50,000 people.

