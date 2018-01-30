Patriots' defensive tackle Alan Branch plays reporter

Lakana Published:

ST. PAUL, MN – Monday’s Super Bowl 52 Opening Night was a chance for media to get interviews with any player on either the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a chance for the players to have some fun, and for media to get some entertaining answers.

While the Nexstar Super Big Game team was about to wrap up the session with New England, Patriots’ defensive tackle Alan Branch had other ideas. He decided to be the one to ask the questions for us. What ensued was the furthest thing from football relevant. But, it was maybe one of the top highlights of the night. 

Branch approached a random reporter on the media floor, and proceeded to ask him questions about the Ninja Turtles. It was one of the many moments that highlighted the fun players can have with Opening Night festivities leading up to the Big Game.
 

