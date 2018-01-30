Pizza chain raising money for family of retired Huber Heights Officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pizza chain is donating a portion of its sales Tuesday to the family of a retired Huber Heights police officer who died last week.

Papa John’s Pizza Ohio posted on its Facebook page that stores around the Miami Valley will donate 20 percent of every order made Tuesday by using the code FUND20 online or mentioning it when you place an order.

The offer is good at the following locations:

Huber Heights 937-233-6555

Clayton 937-454- 1987

Riverside 937-256-7272

Dayton (540 Wilmington Pike) 937-254-7272

Dayton (8732 N. Dixie Rd.) 937-454-1188

Springboro 937-743-6066

A representative from Papa John’s Pizza in Moraine tells 2 NEWS the code FUND20 will get you 20 percent off of your order and 20 percent of the remaining total goes to the family of Redcross. Papa Johns also says many locations other than those on the list will accept the code.

The offer and fundraiser continue until closing on Tuesday, January 30.

Officer Robbie Redcross died from health complications at Hospice of Dayton Tuesday, January 23.

The police division said Officer Redcross served as a police officer in Huber Heights for over 25 years.

READ MORE: City mourns death of retired officer

A GoFundMe page has also been established to take donations for the family. That page has raised more than $4,000 so far.

The creators of that page said, “Robbie has touched many people in the Huber Heights area and has helped many people.”