Preble County man convicted of killing son

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble County man was convicted of killing his son in 2016.

The Preble County Prosecutor, Martin Votel, said Tuesday a Preble County jury convicted Gabriel Schaaf, 58, in the bludgeoning death of his 29-year-old son Jonothan Schaaf on December 26, 2016.

The conviction on charges of aggravated murder was handed down on January 23.

Prosecutors say on the evening of December 27, 2016, Schaaf placed a frantic 911 from his home at 3994 Sonora Road and said he had just returned home from work to find his door ajar and the body of his son on the living room floor.

Schaaf told the Sheriff’s Office that two “guys from Eldorado” had threatened his son several weeks before and that the victim had also received text message threats from an unknown female. The Sheriff’s Office pursued these leads with no breaks in the investigation.

On June 8, 2017, detectives re-interviewed Schaaf and confronted him with inconsistencies in his statements and incongruities between his statements and the physical evidence in the case. Schaaf finally admitting killing Jonathan with a large wooden stick and a hatchet but suggested he acted in self-defense.

Schaaf admitted that the 911 call had been a lie – an attempt to point the finger of suspicion at an unknown “intruder,” according to investigators.

Prosecuting Attorney Martin P. Votel said, “This was a barbaric crime employing multiple weapons and traumatic force. While the motive for the killing remains unknown, it is beyond dispute that this defendant wanted his son dead and that he acted swiftly and with specific intent to end his life.”

Votel continued, “Without the tenacity of Detectives Miller and Blevins of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office this case would remain unindicted. The detectives exhausted every possible lead in the case over a six-month period, before resolving to press the defendant about the parts of his “story” which did not match the physical evidence and which did not make sense. Their sound interviewing technique and persistence are why Gabriel Schaaf will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Sentencing for Schaaf has been set for March 13, 2018.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.