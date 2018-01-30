Teacher in video says he tried to restrain, not tackle, boy

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school teacher who tackled a student in a classroom conflict recorded on cellphone video says he felt threatened, was trying only to restrain the boy and regrets what happened.

The Canton Repository reports the 48-year-old Canton teacher resigned in January after being suspended pending a district investigation.

The Dec. 4 video shows the teacher touching the arm of a male student, who pulls away. The teacher then wraps his arm around the student’s neck and takes him to the floor.

The teacher’s attorney hasn’t publicly commented, but a district investigation file includes the teacher’s comments to school officials. He told them he intervened because one student threatened another and ignored attempts to deescalate the situation.

The superintendent characterized the teacher’s behavior as “disturbing and unprofessional.”

