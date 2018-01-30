VIDEO: Suspect steals carton of cigarettes

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a carton of cigarettes from a gas station.

The incident happened in the 500 block Woodman Drive at a BP Gas Station Tuesday, January 23.

The video shows the suspect attempting to steal the cigarettes while talking to an employee at first and then grabs the carton and runs out of the gas station.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Dayton Police Department at 233-2080.

