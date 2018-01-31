Funding approved for new hazmat equipment

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County commissioners have approved funding to purchase new equipment for the county’s hazmat team.

According to officials, the county’s Emergency Management Agency has been approved to spend roughly $4,300 on new clothing and tools.

Some of the gear currently used is getting too old and needs to be replaced, according to Eric Krites, Troy’s assistant fire chief. That includes some protective suits that are nearly five years old, he said.

“That’s kind of the nature of the beast with any hazmat team is the equipment and the monitoring,” Krites said. “Most of it has a shelf life.”

Krites responds to hazmat calls for Miami County. With the funding that has been approved, the Emergency Management Agency is ordering 24 new splash suits – enough for each member of the hazmat team, he explained. They’re also getting new gloves to handle extreme temperatures and a new gas meter to monitor air quality, he added.

“We’re in a very busy region right here,” Krites said. “We’ve got a lot of heavy industry. We’ve got some highly-trafficked railways. You’ve got interstates running, major arteries running east and west and north and south.”

Up-to-date equipment is needed for the hazmat team’s Type III certification from the state, which was earned about a year ago, Krites said. That means the team is also a statewide resource, he added.

“It’s like everything else – if you don’t have the equipment, you can’t do the job,” he said. “So the more equipment we have and the better suited we are, the better job we can do when we get on scene.”

Many neighbors we spoke with said they believe the new equipment is a necessary expense.

“I think it’s very important,” said Wili Parks, Troy resident. “It’s something they certainly need. And I’m all for it.”

Officials are hoping to order the equipment within the next few weeks, Krites said.

