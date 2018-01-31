Green Party Candidate visited the Gem City

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Green Party Candidate Constance Gadell-Newton visited the Gem City Sunday.

She’s a Criminal Defense Attornery from Columbus.

Gadell-newton says she supports universal health care, free public education from pre-school to college and that she stands for all of the people of Ohio.

The democratic candidates in the race are Dennis Kucinish, former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, state senator Joe Schiavoni and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill.

The republicans running are Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor and Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine, his running mate is Secretary of State Jon Husted.

 

 

