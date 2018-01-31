Local coach empowering gymnasts following Nassar abuse scandal

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coach is striving to empower hundreds of gymnasts by teaching them self-love and confidence through the sport.

Performance Gymnastics owner and head coach Olivia Mcdaniel implemented a theme this year for her students called “Like A Girl”.

“This month, it’s ‘Strong Like A Girl’. Next month is ‘Love Like A Girl’. We teach them to love themselves and their teammates,” said Mcdaniel.

There are 615 gymnasts currently enrolled at Performance Gymnastics. Mcdaniel says some of her girls have been paying attention to what’s happening with former USA Gymnastics national team doctor and osteopathic physician at Michigan State University Larry Nassar. Nassar, 54, is accused of sexually abusing and molesting 265 females.

“Gymnastics is not the culprit. Our sport is such an advocate for women to grow inside and out and become better,” said Mcdaniels.

Mcdaniel’s gymnast, 10-year-old Kelsie Dallas hasn’t let a broken finger stop her from training.

“I love gymnastics because it gives people confidence for when they aren’t sure about stuff,” said Dallas with her arm wrapped in a bright pink cast.

Dallas says her role model is Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

“She’s very powerful and if she messes up, she just gets back up and does it again,” said Dallas.

Dallas says her goal is to compete in the Olympics.