Miami Valley business owners recognized by President Trump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re hearing from a Miami Valley resident recognized by name during President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Tuesday night, more than 45 million people watched as President Trump recognized Sandy Keplinger and two of her colleagues for dramatically growing their business since Trump took office.

“It was absolutely,” Keplinger said. “A chance of a lifetime.”

Keplinger is still taking it all in after visiting the White House and attending President Trump’s State of the Union address, where he praised she and her brother’s business Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton.

“Here tonight are Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger of Staub Manufacturing,” President Trump said. “A small beautiful business in Ohio. They’ve just finished their best year in their 20-year history.”

Keplinger and her brother Steve Staub received a standing ovation from the crowd as Trump commended them for growing their business from 23 to 37 employees over the last year.

“Because of tax reform, they are handing out raises,” President Trump said. “Hiring an additional 14 people and expanding into the building next door.”

Keplinger and her team sat feet from the First Lady and got a special tour of the White House.

Keplinger says she’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity.

“Walking into the oval office and just to know that the history that was there and to see President Trump standing there,” Keplinger said. “You know he puts his hand out and shakes your hand. He remembered who we’re and he even said a little bit of our history. It was just an amazing feeling.”

The group returned home Wednesday. President Trump plans to visit their business for a 2nd time sometime later this year.