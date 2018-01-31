Miami Valley companies participate in job fair

By Published: Updated:
Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disability Services hiring event.(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A group in the Miami Valley held a hiring event Wednesday for people interested in careers full and part-time positions for companies in the Miami Valley.

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Service sponsored a career fair for those interested in seeking jobs provide services to adults with developmental disabilities.

Organizers say these opportunities include direct service and support positions and leadership positions in both home-based settings and adult day programs.

Organizers also say no experience working with people with developmental disabilities is required, but applicants must pass a background check. Employers will provide paid training for all new hires.

For more information about the job postings and event, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s