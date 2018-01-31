Miami Valley companies participate in job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group in the Miami Valley held a hiring event Wednesday for people interested in careers full and part-time positions for companies in the Miami Valley.

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Service sponsored a career fair for those interested in seeking jobs provide services to adults with developmental disabilities.

Organizers say these opportunities include direct service and support positions and leadership positions in both home-based settings and adult day programs.

Organizers also say no experience working with people with developmental disabilities is required, but applicants must pass a background check. Employers will provide paid training for all new hires.

