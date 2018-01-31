Montgomery County vehicle registration fees could be on the rise

DAYTON. Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Commissioners have scheduled 2 public hearings before they make a final decision on whether they will implement a $5 increase for vehicle registrations and renewals.

The $5 increase would generate $2 million dollars for the county.

Money that Montgomery County Engineer, Paul Guner says has to go towards infrastructure improvements.

“We have 514 bridges. About 25 of them are structurally deficient And about 25 are about obsolete,” said Gruner.

Historically, it’s rare to see an increase in vehicle registration and renewals fees.

“This is the first time since 1989 that Montgomery County has increased the license fees,” said Gruner.

It hasn’t happened yet, but everything is moving in that direction.

Montgomery County has permission from the state and now it comes down to the county commission.

Gruner says the need is high and this needs to be done sooner rather than later.

“We rank 2nd in the state for bridge and deck space. That’s the area of length x width. We are 2nd out of 88 counties,” said Gruner.

We asked drivers what they thought about the proposed increase and they told 2 NEWS off camera that Ohio already has pretty cheap registration fees.

Gruner agrees.

“We have about the cheapest in the country as far as registering vehicles. In Indiana it could be upwards of $400 and in Kentucky it’s several hundred. In the range of $50-60 it’s pretty inexpensive and it’s necessary to maintain roads and bridges,” said Gruner.

The public hearings are February 20th and 27th at the end of county commission meetings that start at 1:30pm inside the county administratitive building.

