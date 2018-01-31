ODOT stressing safety after employee injured on I-70

DAYTON, Ohio – An Ohio Department of Transportation employee is out of the hospital with only minor injuries after working a crash scene on I-70 in Clark County late Sunday night.

Imagine making a living next to cars going upwards of 70 miles an hour. It’s not an easy or safe task.

Since ODOT’s inception, 161 employees have been killed on the job.

“I guess everyday that you are out here is a close call. You are standing feet away from people driving faster than what they should be,” said Steve Loeber, a technician for ODOT.

Loeber has been at it for 9-years.

He’s well aware of the accident on I-70 that launched one of his co-workers from a wreck they were clearing.

“It hurts. It hurts us all. We are all part of the same operation here. Yeah, we want to see each other go home every night,” said Loeber.

In 2016, there were 153 accidents that involved an ODOT worker or vehicle.

At the airing of this story, 2 NEWS was told that 163 workers have been killed since ODOT was formed. That number has since been updated to 161 people.

“We are always looking over our shoulders. But we have a job to do to. It can take our attention away from the divers. We are hoping they are paying attention to us!” said Loeber.

“Every morning our crews get together with their managers and they have a morning talk. A lot of time, it’s about safety,” said Mandi Dillon, a public information officer for ODOT.

Dillon says ODOT employees are taking part in a “Lead by Example” program. Meaning employees are trying to demonstrate top-notch driving responsibility both inside and outside of work.

It’s also important to note that Ohio’s move-over laws do NOT just apply to law enforcement.

If you see a flashing light, move over. If you can’t, make sure you slow down.

“The law is that you need to move over. If you can’t, you definitely need to slow down,” said Dillon.

Loeber says his crew always has signs out ahead of road work.

Cones, barrels and lights are always up.

Still, not everyone gets the memo.

“Put your phone down for a minute. Take your eyes off the radio station. Pay attention and slow down. You don’t have to stop because the traffic behind you isn’t always going to stop,” said Loeber.

Matt Bruning, ODOT’s Press Secretary says in 2017 there were 152 incidents in which an ODOT worker or vehicle were struck.

