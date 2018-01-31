Ohio State announces date for 2018 spring game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Football has announced the date for the 2018 Spring Game.

The annual scrimmage will take place at Ohio Stadium around 1:45pm on April 14. Ohio State Lacross will also play Michigan at 11am in Ohio Stadium.

Ticketing details have not yet been released. Tickets to the 2017 Spring Game were $5 and sold out the day before the game.

The date and time were announced during the Cotton Bowl trophy presentation during Tuesday’s Ohio State basketball game against Indiana.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.