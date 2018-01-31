Police: 5 roadways with the highest accident rates

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Here is a list of the top five roadways with the highest accident rates based on traffic volume in one city in the Miami Valley.

The Centerville Police Department released the numbers from their fourth quarter traffic analysis from 2017.

The locations named are:

E. Franklin between Main Street and Clyo Road.

Far Hills Avenue between Whipp Road and Alex Bell Road

North Main Street between Alex Bell Road and Franklin Street

South Main Street between Spring Valley Road and Franklin Street

Wilmington Pike between Whipp Road and Clyo Road

Police say these areas will be targeted for extra patrols in the coming months in an effort to reduce car accidents.

Moving violations such as speed, leaving enough distance between cars, improper lane changes, traffic light violations, driver inattention and seat belt laws will be strictly enforced.