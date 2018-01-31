Police look for critical missing child in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a critical missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Simone Myles left home on Tuesday, January 30th, and did not return.

Myles lives in the 3000 block of Jewelstone Drive, near N. Dixie Drive.

Police say Myles does not have her phone.

She was last seen walking toward N. Dixie Drive.

Police say Myles is considered a critical missing child due to her age.

Authorities describe Myles as a black female, standing 5’8” and weighing 159 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, which she wears her hair in 4 ponytails.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise Aeropostale hooded sweatshirt and turquoise pajama pants.

Police say anyone who sees of finds Myles should call 911.

