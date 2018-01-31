Report: Men tunneled through Ohio bar, stole cash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are trying to determine who broke into an Austintown bar by tunneling through a cinder block wall.

Early Monday morning, officers were called to Magilla’s Bar and Grille on S. Four Mile Run Road. There, they found two holes in the exterior wall of the business.

Police said someone was able to enter through one of the holes, stealing a box containing a money bag.

The business owner told police that two men were seen on surveillance video driving up to the back of the business at 4:21 a.m. Three minutes later, the men crawled into the bar through the hole.

Police were unable to immediately get a description of the vehicle involved. According to a police report, one of the men who broke in was a white man with a beard, wearing a gray sweatsuit and gloves.