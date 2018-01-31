Rhonda Corr speaks out after parting ways with DPS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One day after Dayton Public Schools and Rhonda Corr part ways, she’s speaking out.

“First of all I want to thank the city of Dayton and the Board of Education to serve them and the entire community,” said former Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr.

She’s been on leave since November 2017 after accusations of misconduct and unprofessional behavior. Tuesday night, the school board unanimously approved a separation agreement.

“We feel like both sides ended up winning,” stated her attorney Jon Paul Rion. “It allows Rhonda to go on with her life.”

In the deal, the district will pay Corr until July 31 and will continue paying her contribution to the state retirement system. As part of the agreement, the district and Corr are not allowed to criticize each other. Corr could not get into specifics of the allegations she was accused of like sleeping in a meeting, not showing up for district events, and committing insurance fraud; but the separation agreement states she “expressly denies that she has violated any contract, rule or law relating to her employment or otherwise engaged in any misconduct.”

“Will you make everyone happy all the time? No. No. You just won’t. But you do the best that you can and you try to be a good listener, a problem solver, and you work with your team,” stated Corr.

She was hired by the district in the summer of 2016. She signed only a one-year contract with a base pay of $140,000. She says she knew Dayton was a struggling district with failing grade, but she was up for the challenge.

“I have superintendent friends across the district, and I think one in particular said, ‘you can do this.'”

Under her tenure, she implemented a call center to improve major busing issues and she turned the district around so it was no longer in danger of a state takeover, earning the district its first ‘A’ in years for progress. As a result, the board extended her contract in February 2017 for three years.

She admits, there’s still more work that needs to be done.

“Is it over? No. Can we continue to improve? Absolutely. But it does take time,” said Corr.

Elizabeth Lolli is serving as Acting Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

