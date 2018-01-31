Rollover crash closed southbound I-75 at National Road

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed Wednesday morning after a rollover crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS a vehicle rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-75 at E. National Road.

There are injuries reported but no details are available at this time.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

