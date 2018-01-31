Secret Service warns of jackpotting

(NBC NEWS) – There’s a warning from the secret service about a new cyber financial threat that turns ATMs into slot machines.

The technique called jackpotting has already been used in other countries around the world.

2 NEWS Today Anchor Lauren Wood shares how federal law enforcement is putting the nation’s banks on notice.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.