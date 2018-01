FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A local sixth grader finally gets her long-awaited service dog.

Chloe has Type 1 Diabetes and epilepsy.

She met her service dog Tuesday and showed the dog off to classmates at Gerke Elementary School Wednesday.

She’s been working to get the dog since 2016 while starting and lemonade stand and ended up raising over $200.

Now the family is able to have some extra protection to monitor Chloe’s blood sugar.