Speed camera warning period begins Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police will start enforcing speed cameras for a 30 day warning period Thursday.

Two speed cameras will be on North Keowee Street between East Third Street and East Fifth Street.

This is the first of five fixed sites to be placed across the city over the course of this year.

After the warning period, citations will be issued to the registered owner of a vehicle photographed.

Below are monthly totals of warning or violation notices issued from the trailer locations since the program began in October 2017:

Riverside Drive (near Knecht Avenue)

Warnings:

October 2017: 10,702

Citations:

November 2017: 2,313

December 2017: 2,386

January 2018: 784

North James H. McGee Boulevard

Warnings:

October 2017: 8,521

Citations:

November 2017: 2,416

December 2017: 1,476

January 2018: 806

