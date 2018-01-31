Speed camera warning period begins Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police will start enforcing speed cameras for a 30 day warning period Thursday.
Two speed cameras will be on North Keowee Street between East Third Street and East Fifth Street.
This is the first of five fixed sites to be placed across the city over the course of this year.
After the warning period, citations will be issued to the registered owner of a vehicle photographed.
Below are monthly totals of warning or violation notices issued from the trailer locations since the program began in October 2017:
Riverside Drive (near Knecht Avenue)
Warnings:
October 2017: 10,702
Citations:
November 2017: 2,313
December 2017: 2,386
January 2018: 784
North James H. McGee Boulevard
Warnings:
October 2017: 8,521
Citations:
November 2017: 2,416
December 2017: 1,476
January 2018: 806
