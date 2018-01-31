Springfield woman killed in plane crash in Tennessee

SCOTT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in a plane crash in Tennessee.

WBIR, the NBC affiliate in Knoxville, reports a plane carrying David and Vicki Maxwell and a dog crashed in Scott County, Tennessee Tuesday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office found the wreckage of the missing plane Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Vicki Maxwell died in the crash.

David Maxwell was injured in the crash. He was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

Authorities have not released his condition. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was also found alive.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a Beechcraft 35-A33 Debonair. It crashed in a wooded area near Helenwood, Tennessee.

WBIR reports crews found the wreckage around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will assist the FAA in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The FAA says the plane left Venice Municipal Airport in Venice, Florida Tuesday morning, according to WBIR.

An alert was issued when the plane did not reach its destination in Urbana, Ohio.

Our partner paper, the Urbana Daily Citizen, says the Maxwell’s daughter had been working with Tennessee officials since the plane went off the radar.

The Maxwell's daughter, identified as Erin Patton, says her parents were flying back to Ohio from Florida when the plane disappeared from radar around 1:55 p.m.