Teen facing murder, robbery charges after deadly shooting in Butler County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting another teen in Butler county Tuesday night.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office went to the 900 block of Hine Road in Ross Township just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a person shot.

When deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Austin Hensley dead from a gunshot wound.

Ross Township Police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene.

Investigators interviewed a 17-year-old, who admitted to shooting Hensley during a robbery attempt.

The 17-year-old is charged with Murder (F1), Aggravated Robbery (F1), and Tampering with Evidence (F3). He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities also charged another 17-year-old with Theft of a Firearm (F3).

“It is always tragic when life is lost, especially when everyone involved is so young” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (513) 785-1251.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.