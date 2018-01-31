Ohio Sen. Portman and wife unhurt in GOP train accident

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — Ohio Senator Rob Portman and wife were among the Republican lawmakers, staff, and family aboard a train involved in an accident in Virginia. A spokesperson for the Ohio Republican says both Sen. Portman and his wife were not hurt.

The train was on the way to a policy retreat in West Virginia when it struck a truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.

No lawmakers were believed injured, but it at least one person in the truck was said to be seriously injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.