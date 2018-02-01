3 Ohio House Dems want lawmaker to resign over crass remarks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of female Democrats in the Ohio House says a veteran Republican lawmaker who has apologized for offensive remarks delivered during a staff member’s going-away party should resign.

State Reps. Nickie Antonio, Teresa Fedor and Michele Lepore-Hagan told Republican House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger in a letter sent Thursday that Rep. Bill Seitz’s conduct is “a black eye on the institution.”

The 63-year-old Seitz, a Cincinnati attorney, disparaged a current and a former female House member during a Jan. 23 roast honoring outgoing House Chief of Staff Mike Dittoe. He also made light of a sexual harassment scandal that led to a former Senate colleague’s resignation last year.

Seitz expressed regret for the remarks in an open letter last week. A message was left with him seeking comment Thursday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.