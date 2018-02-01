3 Ohio House Dems want lawmaker to resign over crass remarks

By Published:
Ohio Statehouse (file photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of female Democrats in the Ohio House says a veteran Republican lawmaker who has apologized for offensive remarks delivered during a staff member’s going-away party should resign.

State Reps. Nickie Antonio, Teresa Fedor and Michele Lepore-Hagan told Republican House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger in a letter sent Thursday that Rep. Bill Seitz’s conduct is “a black eye on the institution.”

The 63-year-old Seitz, a Cincinnati attorney, disparaged a current and a former female House member during a Jan. 23 roast honoring outgoing House Chief of Staff Mike Dittoe. He also made light of a sexual harassment scandal that led to a former Senate colleague’s resignation last year.

Seitz expressed regret for the remarks in an open letter last week. A message was left with him seeking comment Thursday.

