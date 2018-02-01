All MLB parks to have expanded netting for 2018 season

(WDTN) – Major League Baseball said Thursday all Major League ballparks will have protective netting extending to at least the far ends of both dugouts by opening day of the 2018 season.

MLB said in a release that each club has decided to extend its netting beyond the minimum recommendations issued by the Commissioner’s Office in 2015.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “Providing baseball fans with a variety of seating options when they come to the ballpark, including seats behind protective netting, is important. Major League Clubs are constantly evaluating the coverage and design of their ballpark netting and I am pleased that they are providing fans an increased inventory of protected seats.”

The Cincinnati Reds said in September they would install netting to the end of each dugout and replace the existing netting behind home plate.

The Res will take on the Washington Nationals for their home opener on Thursday, March 29 at 4:10 pm.

