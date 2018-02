HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A car chase ends in a crash in Huber Heights.

Dispatch confirms the chase happened in the 10 o’clock hour Thursday night. Police pursued a vehicle, and the chase ended with a crash at a location at the intersection of Chambersburg Road and Brandt Pike around 11:00 p.m.

Details leading up to the chase remain unclear at this time. The scene remains active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.