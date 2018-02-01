Cleveland state upsets Wright State 77-74

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Word made five of Cleveland State’s school-record-tying 14 3-pointers in scoring 18 points and the Vikings upset Wright State 77-74 on Thursday night.

The loss dropped the Raiders (17-7, 9-2 Horizon) into a first-place tie with Northern Kentucky (9-2), which beat Youngstown State 95-85 Thursday.

Word made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Vikings a 70-66 lead with 3:17 left. The Raiders cut it to one, the final time with 37 seconds left, but Tyree Appleby made a free throw and Stefan Kenic two more while the Raiders could only counter with a free throw from Loudon Love before Parker Ernsthausen’s 3-point try went in and out at the buzzer.

Appleby finished with 17 points and Kenny Carpenter 14 for Cleveland State (6-18, 3-8).

Grant Benzinger and Love scored 20 points each for Wright State.

The Vikings led by 15 before the Raiders rallied to go up with 6:47 remaining.

