Elderly man shot twice during robbery in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an elderly man was shot twice during a robbery attempt in Harrison Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Wheeler Avenue, near West Hillcrest Avenue.

According to investigators, a man robbed an elderly man at gunpoint. During the robbery, the two men got into a fight.

The suspect shot the elderly man twice, once in the hand and once in the leg, before running away with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

A K-9 team responded to the scene but did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.