Elderly man shot twice during robbery in Harrison Township

By Published:
Montgomery County Sheriff (Photo/WDTN Staff)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an elderly man was shot twice during a robbery attempt in Harrison Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Wheeler Avenue, near West Hillcrest Avenue.

According to investigators, a man robbed an elderly man at gunpoint. During the robbery, the two men got into a fight.

The suspect shot the elderly man twice, once in the hand and once in the leg, before running away with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

A K-9 team responded to the scene but did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s