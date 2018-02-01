Garage goes up in flames in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood fire crews were busy Wednesday night battling a garage fire.

Authorities say the fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found an abandoned garage near the intersection of Nathaniel Street and Norfolk Avenue on fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say the Fire Marshal was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

