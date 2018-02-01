Greene Co. Commissioners reject fairground upgrade bid

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Agricultural Society along with county commissioners are trying to build a new expo center ahead of this year’s Hamvention.

Hamvention brought more than 30,000 people to the fairgrounds last May.

Thursday, county commissioners unanimously rejected the only bid on the table.

“We received one bid that was for $2.1 million dollars. It did not promise the building delivery by May 1st. I respectfully request that you reject this one and only bid,” asked Greene County Administrator, Brandon Huddleson.

All 3 commissioners rejected the bid.

Back In December, Greene County Commissioners reached an agreement with the Greene County Agricultural Society to try and build a new facility for $1.5 million dollars or less.

The only offer on the table was estimated to cost over $2 million dollars and it wouldn’t be ready by the start of Hamvention on May 18th.

Jerry Liming, the Greene County Agricultural Society president says they will go back to the drawing board with the goal of getting it right sooner rather than later.

Our partner paper, the Xenia Gazette says the expo center would be 20,000 square feet and would be built on green space at the fairgrounds.

