Grenade launcher dropped into Goodwill donation bin

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (SNN) A Goodwill in Florida received a very unusual donation on Saturday: a grenade launcher.

Goodwill Manasota says an unknown donor dropped off a grenade launcher at one of their branch stores on January 27 and the following day, it ended up at one of Goodwill’s bargain barns in Bradenton.

The grenade launcher was found by employees and they called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to dispose of it.

Goodwill Team Leader Coach Joe Beshures says he is glad the weapon did not make it to the sales floor.

“We would never want to put any of our customers or employees at any safety risk at all. So we want to make sure we dispose of it properly, and we handle it correctly,” said Beshures.

