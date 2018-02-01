Heavy police activity in Huber Heights; lockdown lifted for schools

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Police Department confirmed a ‘signal 99’ has been called near Studebaker Road.

Police called for a ‘signal 99’ over the scanners which means police are calling for help and additional back up.

A 2 NEWS viewer said he was picking his son up from Weisenborn Middle School and saw several police cars passing him on the road.

According to the Huber Heights City Schools, the schools were placed on lockdown until they received official word from police. Now the police gave schools the all clear message to release students.

Our 2 NEWS crew saw Dayton Police, Montgomery County Sheriff and Huber Heights Police responding to the call.

Here are some photos from the scene:

Heavy police activity in Huber Heights View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

