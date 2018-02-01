Local nurse honored after Las Vegas shooting

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley nurse was honored for her actions during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured while attending an outdoor concert in Las Vegas in October.

Local nurse, Christina Hole was at that concert and crawled on the ground to administer CPR to victims at the scene. She says she’s still getting used to the idea of being considered a hero.

The gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Hole said she and other concert-goers heard a popping noise but thought it was fireworks or the P.A. system.

“Most of us in the area were looking around going what is that noise. Then we started to see people drop – right beside us, in front of us, behind us.” Hole said.

“Through the bursts of gunfire, I started crawling to – it’s horrible to say – I was crawling to the bodies to see if I could find a pulse. Was there anything I could do.”

Hole was was attending the concert with a friend. As bullets were flying, Hole began administering chest-compression to victims on the ground.

She described a chaotic scene. She said people were crying, screaming, running, and bleeding – but there were a lot of people helping.

“There were people who would walk by us and say, ‘I need help’,” Hole said. “I took my belt off and used it as a tourniquet on a young lady’s leg.”

She left the scene, applying pressure to a gunshot wound on a man’s abdomen, in the back of a car, on the way to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Hole was honored at the Ohio Statehouse with the Nurse Hero Award, presented by local representative Niraj Antani.

Before that, she was given the Nurse of the Year award by March of Dimes.

“I guess I’m very humbled,” she said. “I’m not good with the word hero because I guess I would like to think – I’m the kind of person who believes in humanity – I would like to think that anyone would do that.”

Months later, Hole still carries the memories of that horrible night.

“I do have some severe PTSD, anxiety attacks, a lot of nightmares and flashbacks,” she said.

