Neighbors relive Harrison Twp. shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an elderly man was shot twice during a robbery attempt in Harrison Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Wheeler Avenue, near West Hillcrest Avenue.

According to a friend and witness, the victim is recovering after being shot in the hand and leg.

2 NEWS will not release the identity of the witness for safety reasons.

“You can’t even go outside your house,” said a witness and 911 caller.

The man says he watched his friend get shot as he was getting something from the trunk of his car.

“The gunshots went off. I think the young man had on a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants,” said the witness.

“I spoke to him (the victim) this morning. He said the gun was in his face and he kind of fought.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

A K-9 team responded to the scene but did not find the suspect.

According to the friend, the victim is also a veteran.

“This man has served our country over in Kuwait. He got shot over in Kuwait. It happened years ago, but you can’t even feel safe. This neighborhood was a good neighborhood at one time,” said the friend.

The man says most of his neighbors are retired and they don’t deserve to have to live in fear.

“He’s a good guy. To come outside and have to deal with stuff like that. It’s just terrible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

