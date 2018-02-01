Ohio governor says ‘total clarity’ needed on drug sales

Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks at the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative opening summit, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Cincinnati. Accidental drug overdoses killed 3,050 people in Ohio last year, an average of eight per day, as deaths blamed on the powerful painkiller fentanyl again rose sharply and pushed the total overdose fatalities to a record high, the state reported Thursday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is proposing new rules requiring drug distributors to report more information about suspicious orders to Ohio regulators and to do it faster.

The state also wants to require drug distributors do a better job researching their customers and to hold onto suspicious orders until questions are answered about the drugs’ destination.

Republican Gov. John Kasich and the head of the state pharmacy board announced the proposals Thursday. The rules are part of Ohio’s efforts to slow the opioid epidemic that kills more than 11 Ohioans a day.

Kasich has said “total clarity” is needed concerning where drug distributors sell their products.

Drug distributors are under pressure to take a stronger role in the country’s fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

