Person killed in Pike County deputy-involved shooting

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials are investigating after a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County left one person dead.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Officer, one person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning.

No information was released the person killed or on the circumstances of the shooting.

Western Pike Local Schools are closed today due to S.R. 124 being closed between Morgan’s Fork and Beaver’s Ridge Road in part of the investigation.

Deputies say more information on the shooting will be released during a news conference scheduled for noon today.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.