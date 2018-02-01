Salar to host Valentine’s Dinner at different location

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A restaurant that caught fire in December is hosting an event at a different location.

The Salar Restuarant and Lounge in the Oregon District went up in flames in December and they say they still don’t have an official date when they will reopen.

The restaurant has a plan for a five course pop up wine tasting dinner at Boosalis Baking and Cafe.

The event will be $89 per person and you must make a reservation to attend the event.

