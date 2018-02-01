Traffic camera in effect at Keowee Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You might want to watch your speed on South Keowee Street in Dayton. Traffic cameras have been installed on parts of that street.

Thursday is the first day of the initial 30 day warning period. After that cops will start sending out citations.

It’s a very busy stretch of road. People familiar with the area say it’s prone to accidents.

Tina Schneider works at a business directly behind one of the newest traffic cameras. She says although she’s not the biggest fan of speed camera, she understands all too well why they’re back.

“You can see traffic go by here so fast, you can’t even see what color the car is,” Schneider said. “On this particular street, they are needed. People speed through here all the time… There have been accidents out there. They do need to have them, here. Do I like them? No. Do we need them? Yes.”

The speed cameras on Keowee Street are the first of five to be placed across Dayton, this year.

Each camera will come with an initial 30 day warning period. Citations will be issued to the car’s registered owner.

