Trump urges GOP to vote on his immigration plan

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump arrives at Greenbrier Vally Airport, in Lewisburg, WVa., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, to speak at the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference at The Greenbrier. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on Senate Republicans to bring his immigration framework to a vote.

Trump plans to urge lawmakers at a GOP retreat in West Virginia to back his plan for a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million young immigrants, in exchange for $25 billion for his border wall and major restrictions in legal immigration.

That’s according to excerpts of his remarks released by the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll hold a vote on immigration as soon as next week, but it’s unclear which legislation would make it to the floor.

