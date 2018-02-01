Trump urges GOP to vote on his immigration plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on Senate Republicans to bring his immigration framework to a vote.

Trump plans to urge lawmakers at a GOP retreat in West Virginia to back his plan for a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million young immigrants, in exchange for $25 billion for his border wall and major restrictions in legal immigration.

That’s according to excerpts of his remarks released by the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll hold a vote on immigration as soon as next week, but it’s unclear which legislation would make it to the floor.