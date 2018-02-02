1 killed in Dayton car accident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a crash in Dayton Friday night, according to officials.

The coroner was called to the scene at Free Pike and England Avenue in Dayton.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. where the white truck and red car crashed.

