1 suspect dead, Louisville officer shot and wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville police detective was injured in a shooting during a traffic stop as officers shot and killed one suspect and wounded another in a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad says the officer, a narcotics detective, was struck in the head during an “exchange of gunfire.”

Conrad didn’t give details about the officer’s condition but Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told reporters “we’re grateful our officer is going to be ok.”

Conrad says the officer and the wounded suspect were being treated at a hospital. He did not identify the officer or the suspects.

Conrad says the car was stopped during a narcotics investigation and several officers were on the scene at the time. The chief says the department’s Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.

