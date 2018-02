DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people inside of a car were taken to the hospital after colliding with a fuel tank in Darke County Friday.

Officers said the crash happened at State Route 49 at Karr Road in Darke County where the car when left of center and hit the truck.

The driver was ejected from the car and the passenger was taken out of the vehicle and both were taken to the hospital by careflight, according to officers.

Officers said the driver of the fuel tank was not hurt.