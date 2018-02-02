8 people arrested in Xenia drug bust

Money taken from drug bust in Xenia. Photo From the Xenia Police Department

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) –  Several agencies worked together and served search warrants that led to eight arrests in Xenia about drug busts.

Xenia Police Captain Alfonzo Wilson told 2 NEWS numerous residents complaints were made and the agencies were able to serve the search warrants.

Three suspects were arrested at the Deerfield motel and five suspects were arrested near the 200 block of California Street.

All of the suspects are in the Greene County Jail and facing aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs charges.

The suspects from the drug bust can be found below:

Xenia drug bust

 

 

