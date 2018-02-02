AAA, pizzerias team up to keep the roads safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA has teamed up with more than 50 pizzerias across the Miami Valley to remind football fans of the dangers of drinking and driving ahead of the big game.

According to AAA officials, the goal of the campaign is to encourage drivers to think ahead and have a plan before the parties on Sunday. Stickers will appear on pizza boxes from more than 50 pizzerias this weekend reminding drivers to never get behind the wheel impaired and have a designated driver ready.

“We know that pizza and beer are a great combination, and we know a lots of folks will use pizza and beer as part of their Super Bowl celebration,” said Kara Hitchens, senior specialist with AAA.

The stickers also encourage people to dial #677 if they see a driver that may be impaired.

According to AAA, more than 300 people in Ohio were killed in alcohol-involved crashes last year.

For one local pizzeria manager, the campaign’s message hits close to home.

“When I was a child. I lost my aunt and great-grandmother to a drunk driver,” said Tanya Knisley of LaRosa’s Pizza. “So I think it affects a lot more people than you realize, especially when you are drunk and getting in your car.”