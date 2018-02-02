DEA brings Youth Dance Program to East Dayton school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Drug Enforcement Agency has brought its Youth Dance Program to a school in East Dayton.

It’s part of the agency’s 360 Strategy to combat the nation’s drug epidemic by providing kids with positive after-school activities.

Dancers from the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company performed for kids at the Ruskin School Friday afternoon. But they also got the young audience members on their feet.

“Our dancers go on stage and the teach the kids,” said Meredith Leipelt, a DEA Youth Dance Program consultant. “But then they’re also giving positive messages.”

That’s one of the goals behind the DEA Youth Dance Program, which is making its Dayton debut, Leipelt said. It’s a partnership with the DEA’s 360 Strategy, which emphasizes community outreach and encourages kids to get into positive after-school activities, she added.

“We love coming out and performing for the kids, but we also love coming after school and teaching the kids who really are excited to be here, and they want to learn to move, they want to learn to dance,” Leipelt said.

“It was phenomenal,” said Ellen Mays, neighborhood site coordinator for the Ruskin School. “I learned a few moves.”

The program is also a way to help kids stay active and show them how to make healthy decisions, Mays said.

“It teaches them that there’s other things to do than making poor choices and gives them the opportunity to make great choices and spend their time doing something that’s positive for their future development,” she said.

Organizers said they believe the program goes beyond teaching kids how to dance. It’s also about connecting them with adults they can aspire to become.

“They’re healthy, they’re happy, they’re dancing, they’re moving, they’re eating well,” Leipelt said. “We like to give positive role models to kids so that they have real-life people in their own community to look up to.”

The dance classes are free and are set to start at the Ruskin School next week, according to DEA officials.