Jon Huntsman Sr., Utah billionaire and philanthropist, dies

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, shows Jon Huntsman, Sr., during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jon M. and Karen Huntsman Basketball Facility at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City. Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. has died. Huntsman's assistant Pam Bailey confirmed he died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City. He was 80. Bailey declined to name a cause of death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Salt Lake City, Utah (AP) – Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. has died.

Huntsman’s assistant Pam Bailey confirmed he died Friday in Salt Lake City. He was 80.

Bailey declined to name a cause of death.

Huntsman was the founder and longtime executive chairman of Huntsman Corp., a $13 billion company that refines raw materials that go into thousands of products.

He also founded the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.

The research center is dedicated to finding a cure through human genetics.

Huntsman had nine children, including Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia and a former Utah governor and presidential candidate.

The elder Huntsman served as a special assistant to President Richard Nixon and was a major force in Utah and national politics.

